GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.

APRIL 14, 2020:

Tuesday news to note:

The IRS announced the first wave of stimulus checks have already gone out. Here's how to find out when you'll get yours.

A Greensboro mom who had coronavirus said she was initially turned away for testing. When her 73-year-old mother passed out from similar symptoms, she decided it was time to try to get the test again.

Alamance County officials said the reason for a jump in day-to-day cases was the result of a large batch of LabCorp test results with no addresses. When there is no listed address, the default address is Burlington because LabCorp is headquartered in Alamance County.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

