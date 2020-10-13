COVID-19 outbreak at two Alamance nursing facilities

Health officials reported there have been COVID-19 outbreaks at the Moneta Springs Memory Care at Twin Lakes facility in Burlington and Peak Resources in Graham.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported at two nursing facilities in Alamance County, North Carolina.

Alamance County Health Department officials reported outbreaks at the Moneta Springs Memory Care at Twin Lakes facility in Burlington and Peak Resources in Graham. An outbreak is defined as two confirmed cases in a period of 28 days within a long-term care facility, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“Twin Lakes Community is home to nearly 750 residents and 400 employees. We have come together as a community to protect ourselves and one another from this virus," Twin Lakes President and CEO Pam Fox said. "We are thankful that, at this point, all affected individuals are comfortable and doing relatively well."

Currently, Moneta Springs Care at Twin Lakes has four cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed at the facility; two staff and two residents. One of the staff members is an Alamance County resident and one of the staff members is not, health officials said.

Peak Resources currently has three cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed at the facility; two staff and one resident, health officials reported. One of the staff members lives in Alamance County and one does not, according to officials.

“Both Twin Lakes and Peak Resources have both been working in close collaboration with the Alamance County Health Department,” Interim Health Director Alexandria Rimmer said. “We will continue to provide recommendations and work closely to mitigate these outbreaks as quickly as possible.”

Long term care facilities are required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to do COVID-19 surveillance testing on a weekly basis as a protective factor for both staff and residents.

Alamance County Health Department identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 20. Since then, a total of 4622 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. Of those confirmed cases, 4214 have been released from isolation and 344 remain active and in isolation. Included in those active cases, 22 individuals are receiving care at a hospital.