Two COVID clusters reported at two separate Guilford County daycares

The cases were identified at Childcare Network #207 and Wishview Children's Center.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two COVID-19 clusters were reported Friday at two different daycares in Guilford County.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported nine cases involving three staff members and six children at Childcare Network #207 on Muirs Chapel Road.

Health officials are reporting five cases involving three staff members and two children at Wishview Children's Center on Meadowood Street.

NCDHHS defines a cluster as both a minimum of five cases in the same facility within a 14-day period and a reasonable connection between cases.

