GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two employees at HAECO Americas in Greensboro have tested positive for COVID-19. HAECO says the individuals did not show any symptoms at work and have not returned to HAECO facilities since becoming ill.

HAECO says they have placed employees who may have had contact with those individuals on paid leave. They further stated via a release, that they engaged professional external resources to deep clean and sanitize the facilities.

The release ended encouraging safety in lieu of COVID-19.

"We encourage all HAECO Americas employees to maintain good personal hygiene, wear masks, and maintain social distancing both inside and outside of work. Most importantly, we require employees to not report to work when experiencing any symptoms of illness. All of these measures are intended to create a safe environment for everyone"

Other Stories:

Wednesday coronavirus updates: North Carolina nears 10,000 cases

TIMELINE: More storms tonight, here's when we expect them in the Triad

A couple spent 73 years together. They both died from coronavirus 6 hours apart

Carter Brothers Barbecue Ribs and Catering in High Point closes for good