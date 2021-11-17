NCA&T and UNCG say they will continue requiring masks indoors regardless of the Guilford County Commissioners' decision.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Recently we've learned that North Carolina A&T State University and UNC-Greensboro will both continue to require students to wear masks indoors, despite the end of Guilford County's mask mandate.

Greensboro's two largest universities will continue to require masks indoors and outdoors if people aren't able to stand at least six feet apart.

Today we spoke with several students to hear their reactions to this news.

North Carolina A&T and UNCG students told us they're happy about the county's recent decision to reverse the countywide mask mandate. many told me this is a sign that things are headed in the right direction, however, some say they're not quite ready to take their masks off this semester or next.

Xavier Williams is a senior at North Carolina A&T, he told me, no matter what the decision is, he's going to keep wearing his mask "I think I'll continue to wear my mask as I go to class and leave my room and stuff like that. I'll continue to wear my mask to keep everyone around me safe."

Caleb Freeman is a freshman at UNCG and he couldn't have been happier with the county's decision "I thought it was great and I'm hoping the school lifts it as well. If we're vaccinated I don't think we should be wearing a mask."

Bradford Campbell is also a student at North Carolina A&T his point was simple and to the point, all he said was "It's too soon."