UNC-Chapel Hill reports new COVID-19 cluster at Cobb residence hall

According to state health officials, a coronavirus cluster is five or more cases within a designated area.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill announced Thursday it’s identified another cluster of COVID-19 cases.

The university said it identified the cluster at Cobb residence hall.

The university said those in the cluster are in isolation and receiving medical monitoring. They’re also contacting anyone who could have been exposed.

Just days ago, the university announced a cluster at its Koury residence hall.

Last week, the university also identified four other COVID-19 clusters.

The university also said it contacted the Orange County Health Department.