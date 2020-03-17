GREENSBORO, N.C. —

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) ordered all students to vacate school premises by Friday, March 20 on Tuesday afternoon.

The university says students must vacate all UNCG residence halls, suites, and apartments by 5 p.m. Friday.

“UNCG will remain open in an effort to serve students to the best of our ability, but the conditions of our operations will further change,” the university said in a press release. “As you likely know from new national and state directives, it has become clear that effectively reducing the spread of COVID-19 requires even more comprehensive, immediate action in every community.”

The university says they are now implementing further measures to keep students, faculty, staff, and community as safe as possible while contributing to the broader public health effort around COVID-19. “Policy discussions are happening frequently and we are making decisions rapidly; please understand that the situation remains fluid and your patience and flexibility are appreciated.”

The school says their preference is for students to return home if at all possible, rather than moving into off-campus housing in groups, and says it best serves students and the public health mandate for social distancing.

The university says students who are away from UNCG and not currently in campus housing should not return for their remaining belongings until directed.

“Based on state guidance, we will keep a limited number of residence hall spaces open for those who do not have any practical alternative,” the university said. “No student will be left without a viable option.”

The university says on campus services will be substantially reduced. And says the reduced hours include library hours and spaces, dining services, and other functions where reducing operations supports the public health mandate.

“We will be able to support the needs of any students and mandatory staff who remain on campus.”

UNCG says they are working with the UNC System to determine the best course of action regarding commencement celebrations for graduating seniors and will update the public as soon as they can.

Visit the university’s website for more information.

