Union Academy now requiring masks after 14 people contract COVID-19

More than 150 students and staff are now in quarantine. Masks were originally optional at the K-12 charter school.

MONROE, N.C. — Union Academy Charter School in Monroe is now requiring masks after at least 14 positive coronavirus cases during its first week of school.

The school's headmaster tells WCNC that the majority of cases are elementary-aged, but there are cases across the board.

More than 150 students and staff are now forced to quarantine due to possible exposure. Masks were originally made optional for students before the school faced its recent outbreak.

In a letter sent out to parents on Sunday, Union Academy said it will reevaluate the mask mandate when the school's board of directors reconvenes on Sept. 2.

Union Academy Head of School John Marshall addressed the school community in a video posted to Facebook.

"Compassion, it’s a big word especially for K or 1st graders, it means to feel for others," Marshall said. "It is especially important this week that we are compassionate – we have a number of families, students and parents who have tested positive for COVID."

Morning Message: July 30 In today’s morning message, Mr. Marshall shares the importance of being compassionate. Posted by Union Academy Charter School on Friday, July 30, 2021

Union Academy parent Mike Stack said his daughter was going to wear a mask regardless. He said he didn't expect numerous cases within the first week of school.

"I would have just hoped that with delta and the things we’ve been hearing the last few weeks they would have went with [masks] instead of having to backtrack," Stack said.

Stack added that he thought the school would have put more safeguards in place after the school lost a teacher to COVID-19 last year.

"When the school was in the position we were in having lost a staff member, now there are cases rising, I think you know that the focus should be on keeping everyone safe and healthy," Stack said.

Union Academy Charter School is a K-12 charter school founded in 2000.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts