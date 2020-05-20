United Way, WFMY News 2 holds Text-A-Thon to raise $1M for coronavirus relief

You can donate starting Thursday by texting “Virus” to 40403.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, many lives have been affected and some turned upside down. WFMY News 2 is partnering with United Way of Greater Greensboro to help those in need during an unprecedented time.

You can be part of the team during our Text-a-Thon Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The money raised for United Way GSO goes to its COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Over the past seven weeks, The Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce has given $2,136,180 to 92 Piedmont Triad nonprofits who are helping thousands of individuals and families impacted by the virus.

The GSO Virus Relief Taskforce wants to raise another $1 million in relief funds to continue supporting community members during the pandemic.

One hundred percent of donations are used to support local nonprofit response efforts.

Donations can even be mailed to UWGG at 1500 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, NC 27405.