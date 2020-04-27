ATHENS, Tenn. — McMinn County's mayor said dozens of staff and residents at a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Athens have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Life Care Centers of America said 54 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and 37 residents tested negative.

According to Mayor John Gentry, he was told Monday up to 55 staff and residents at Life Care Center of Athens tested positive for COVID-19. McMinn County's reported cases of COVID-19 jumped from 14 on Sunday to 65 Monday.

Gentry said the facility has around 90 patients and all staff have been tested for the coronavirus.

Life Care Center of Athens executive director Jeffery Ricks released a statement about the cases:

"At Life Care Center of Athens, the safety and well-being of our residents are our highest priority. The safety and well-being of our associates and our community are also paramount considerations in every action we take. In an effort to fully understand the spread of the virus, 100% of our residents were tested over the past few days. As results come back, our number of positive cases are being appropriately reported to all the required agencies, and we remain in consistent communication with residents’ family members. We are strictly following guidelines from the CDC, the Tennessee State Department of Health and the local department of health to protect the safety of our residents and associates. The health department is also offering testing for all of our associates, which is being completed today, April 27. Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive, and we extend our sincere thanks. As of now, patients who test positive are separated from those who test negative. We have also paused admissions because we want our focus to remain on our current residents and associates.Our associates are the truest heroes in all of this. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19."

The Cleveland, Tennessee-based Life Care Centers of America runs care facilities across the U.S., including one in Kirkland, Washington that was at the epicenter of the state's initial outbreak in mid-February. Nearly 40 people associated with the facility died to COVID-19 by March after more than 100 residents, employees and visitors became infected.

According to KING 5 News in Seattle, Life Care Center of Kirkland faced a $611,325 fine after federal surveyors found "immediate jeopardy" situations during an inspection of the nursing home.

The immediate jeopardy specifically included: the facility's failure to quickly identify and manage ill residents, notify the Washington State Department of Health about the increasing rate of respiratory infection among residents, and failure to possess a backup plan following the absence of the Life Care Center's primary clinician - who became ill.

