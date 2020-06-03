ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo held a second press conference Friday afternoon with the latest numbers of people with confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

There are 11 additional new new confirmed cases of coronavirus in NYS. There are now 44 cases of confirmed coronavirus statewide. Cuomo says all of the new cases announced Friday are in the downstate area. At this time, none of the confirmed cases are in WNY.

A 50-year-old Westchester County man tested positive earlier this week for COVID-19. Several of the confirmed cases are connected to the Westchester County case. The Westchester County man is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

Gov. Cuomo says testing is ramping up, so they are getting more results.

There are currently 116 people in quarantine in Erie County as part of the coronavirus protocol. NYS says 115 of those quarantines are precautionary. One quarantine is mandatory. Niagara County says they have four people under voluntary quarantine.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Erie County or Western New York.

Governor Cuomo's 4:45pm update

Governor Cuomo's 12pm update.

RELATED: Erie County says 116 individuals in quarantine; still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in WNY

RELATED: President Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US