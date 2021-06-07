NCDHHS: 'greater urgency' to get people vaccinated as cases, hospitalizations and deaths inch up across the state

The state said since May, more than 99 percent of new cases in North Carolina have been in people who are not fully vaccinated.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is urging all unvaccinated North Carolinians to get their shot as metrics in the state increase day-by-day.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The percent of tests coming back positive has also jumped into the 4 percent range, a change from the 2 percent the state saw at the end of June, going into July.

The state said it's looking at early warning systems, which shows more people going to the emergency department with 'COVID-like illnesses.'

Another concern - the Delta variant, which has been shown to spread faster than other COVID-19 variants.

The state said since May, more than 99 percent of new cases in North Carolina have been with people who are not fully vaccinated.

“Don’t wait to vaccinate. Serious illness, hospitalization, death and the long-term effects experienced by many who have had COVID-19 are preventable with vaccines,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Protect yourself and those you love by getting vaccinated now.”

The state's COVID-19 metrics are far below what they were during the height of the pandemic, but the state said cases increased by 12% the week ending on July 3 compared to the previous seven days, and hospitalizations increased by 8% over the past seven days.