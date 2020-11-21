US passes 12 million COVID-19 cases, nearly 200,000 recorded on Friday

The U.S. added a record 195,542 coronavirus cases Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

WASHINGTON — More than 12 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States.

For the second week in a row, it took just six days for the U.S. to tally another million cases.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reached 12 million on Saturday, Nov. 21. It had hit 11 million on Sunday, Nov. 15 and topped 10 million cases on Nov. 9.

On Friday, the U.S. added a record 195,542 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

With coronavirus cases rising across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving. Federal health officials instead have encouraged everyone to celebrate at home with those they live with.

COVID-19 deaths are also on the rise, though not at the record high numbers reached in the spring. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths was 1,441 as of Saturday, more than 33% higher than it was a week prior.

The virus has now killed more than 255,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.

Worldwide, more than 57 million coronavirus cases have been reported with more than 1.3 million deaths. The U.S. has about 4% of the world’s population, but about a fifth of all reported cases.

It took 306 days for the U.S. to hit the 12 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state on Jan. 20.

This chart shows the pace at which the U.S. has reported each one-millionth case:

1st case (Jan. 22)

1 million: 97 days (April 28)

2 million: 44 days (June 6)

3 million: 27 days (July 8 )

4 million: 15 days (July 23)

5 million: 17 days (Aug. 9)

6 million: 22 days (Aug. 31)

7 million: 25 days (Sept. 25)

8 million: 21 days (Oct. 16)

9 million: 14 days (Oct. 30)

10 million: 10 days (Nov. 9)

11 million: 6 days (Nov. 15)

12 million: 6 days (Nov. 21)

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.