VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Saturday, the second day of Governor Ralph Northam's Phase One reopening plan brought big crowds to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Some beach visitors embraced the sunshine.

"I'm celebrating celebrating my 52nd birthday today," said one Virginia Beach visitor.

Another visitor, Gavin Costello, joined a large number of people who spent the day at the beach.

"I broke my elbow two days rolling down here right before everything opened back up and it's a big from then there's a lot more people," said Costello.

It didn't take long for other people, many who did not want to be interviewed, to begin laying out on the sand, even though it's prohibited.

On Friday, Governor Northam explained the rules for the beach during Phase One. Patrons can only exercise or go fishing.

Away from the sand and boardwalk a wave of cars lined Atlantic Avenue. The sound of traffic was good for VB Surf Sessions owner Tony Pellino.

"We're really happy [with how] it's going so far, a lot of people are exercising and need equipment to exercise," said Pellino.

Pellino was interviewed by 13Newsnow when the Pandemic first started. The factories in China shut down and many of surfboards shipments were cancelled. Now, American made companies have stepped in to help.

Life Guards were set up along the beach.

Virginia Beach Life Saving Service Deputy Chief Tom Gill said lifeguards assist with emergency calls along the boardwalk and focus on watching people in the water. Gill said lifeguards are not responsible for enforcing beach rules during Phase One.

Police can only enforce the rules if some one is laying out on the sand.

Virginia Beach police have not commented on the issue yet.