Everyone 16 and older can now sign up for COVID-19 vaccine in Guilford County

Guilford County announced Wednesday a limited number of appointments are available for April 1, 5, and 6 for people ages 16 and up.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Anyone ages 16 and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Guilford County, according to the health department.

Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston said after consulting with the state, they got the green light to move forward with opening vaccine eligibility to everyone ages 16 and up.

“This is an exciting time for Guilford County. Now, anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can register to be vaccinated. This is a long-awaited step towards combating the virus and returning to a much healthier community," said Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann.

Starting Wednesday, a limited number of Guilford County COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available for April 1, April 5, and April 6. The county said appointment allocations moving forward will continue to be open to everyone.

Alston said the FEMA mass vaccination site has been a huge help in the vaccine effort in Guilford County.

"Sixty-six percent of those folks that FEMA vaccinated are here in Guilford County," said Alston.

Alston said if the FEMA site wasn't here, the county likely wouldn't be able to open up vaccinations to everyone 16 and older for another month or so.

"We've been able to really put a big crack into the people that need vaccination. So we saw that phase 5 was right among us so we can go ahead and open that up a little earlier," said Alston, "It's going great."

To register and schedule an appointment, visit the health department's website. The county reminds everyone walk-ins are not accepted. More appointments are scheduled to open next week.

Alston said Guilford County has also seen an increase in their weekly dose allocation from the state.

MORE INFO ON VACCINE SITES

Guilford County vaccination appointments may be available at the following locations:

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406

High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive (Suite 1230), High Point, NC 27262

Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403