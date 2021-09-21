375 Novant Health employees on five-day suspension

If the employee remains non-compliant after this suspension period, he or she will be terminated.

Novant Health released the following update related to its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program for employees:

Three hundred seventy-five team members across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics, and hundreds of outpatient facilities have been confirmed to be non-compliant and are not able to report to work.

Those employees are on a five-day unpaid suspension. If a team member remains non-compliant after this suspension period, he or she will have their employment with Novant Health terminated, according to media officials.

As of Tuesday, 98.6% of more than 35,000 team members are on board with Novant Health’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.

Team members are considered compliant if they have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine — or if they applied for, and were granted, a medical or religious exemption.