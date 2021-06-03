At-home COVID-19 vaccines being given to select patients in Cabarrus County

As part of the EMS Community Paramedic program, the county has vaccinated more than 30 people and their caregivers in less than a month

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccines could come straight to your home in Cabarrus County.

The Homebound Vaccination program, supported by the Cabarrus County EMS and the Cabarrus Health Alliance, is delivering coronavirus vaccines door-to-door for those who cannot physically travel to vaccine clinics.

In early February, county health leaders said they noticed a need from several people who were not able to travel to hospitals or pharmacies for the shot.

“Once we both realized it was a need it was a very easy fix to go into the home because that’s what we already do,” Cabarrus County EMS Deputy Chief Justin Brines said.

The door-to-door vaccine service has made all the difference for patients like 79-year-old Henry Crowder.

“I started not to take it, but when Anne said they were coming here I was like, 'I’ll take it,'” Crowder said. "It's very important."

The program is specifically for those who cannot leave their homes either due to physical limitations or a compromised immune system. If a person meets eligibility, they are able to get vaccinated inside the comfort of their own home. One of their primary caregivers is also eligible for the COVID-19 shot.

“Much excitement,” Brines said. “Everyone has been very glad to see us coming and be there to do it.”

As the homebound vaccinations continue in Cabarrus County, the goal is to vaccinate at least 15 to 20 people a week.