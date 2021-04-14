CDC advisory committee to hold emergency meeting to discuss Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 to discuss the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — An advisory committee within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The emergency meeting will be held virtually, with the potential for a vote on updates to the recommended use of the vaccine, according to the meeting agenda.

The meeting comes after the United States recommended a “pause” in the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

The CDC and FDA said they are looking into blood clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died. Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that it was aware of the reports of blood clots, but that no link to its vaccine had been established.

Dr. PJ Miller, a hematologist and critical care physician with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said the 'pause' is a safety measure proving how seriously the use of 'emergency authorization' is taken.

"This is a good example of the safety mechanisms that are in place for these vaccines or procedures that are under the emergency use authorization," said Dr. Miller, "All of these vaccines, the data, and the research are some of the most scrutinized research protocols in modern history so its very important that we do take a look when there are side effects to this degree."

