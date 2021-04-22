COVID-19 vaccination events at breweries is one of the "ways to come to the people, rather than the people come to them."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte breweries are teaming up with health care providers to make the vaccine more accessible.

Atrium Health is partnering with NoDa Brewing Company in North End to administer 200 shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday night.

"Community partners started to look for ways to come to the people, rather than the people come to them," NoDa Brewing Company Taproom General Manager Jamaar Valentine said.

Those who get the vaccine are able to get a free beer. The goal is to incentivize Mecklenburg County residents to get vaccinated.

"It's after most individuals are off work or out of school for the day, they don't have the challenge of trying to schedule their time and rush, they can come in and relax," Valentine said.

The latest coronavirus data shows 20% of Mecklenburg County residents are fully vaccinated and 32% have received one dose.

Health officials said the pace of vaccinations may be slowing down - especially among the youngest crowds.

"As the initial rush to get vaccines has calmed down a little bit and we've gotten more supply, it becomes more and more important to our give access to our populations in different locations," Dr. Passaretti with Atrium Health said. "Partnering with places that people want to go for other reasons, it makes sense."

This comes as Mecklenburg County leaders say they're closing down the vaccine clinic at Bojangles Coliseum in May.

"We are seeing to some extent, is lack of urgency, we still have people accessing the vaccine we just have to work a little harder," Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

The health department will focus on small community events moving forward.

"They have the flexibility of just saying, 'Oh I'm here and the vaccine is here, I'll get it,'" Harris said. "There's a great chance we're going to get our younger population vaccinated."

StarMed HealthCare is also announcing they are teaming up with Town Brewing to get more shots into arms.

"Now you're left with a population that thinks it's not going to affect them. Why should they care? And that's the wrong attitude," StarMed HealthCare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arin Piramzadian said. "We're all connected. We all need to put in the effort to get vaccinated."

Piramzadian said the vaccination event will take place on April 24 or 25. The exact timing has not yet been determined.

Their hope is to create more demand and urgency for the vaccine. It's also the breweries' opportunity at bringing back more business.

"As we do our part to help with community health, it's much earlier we can get back to normal," Valentine said. "If we have a healthy community our business thrives more."