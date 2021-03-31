Salisbury VA to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans

SALISBURY, N.C. — The availability of the COVID-19 vaccine has now expanded even more for veterans in Salisbury.
In a news release on Wednesday, the Salisbury Veterans Affairs Health Care System announced that veterans of all ages are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, April 1. Initially, the vaccine rollout through the VA system was open only to veterans aged 75 years and older. Now, any veteran can walk into the Salisbury campus or set up an appointment to get the shot. The system is also offering all three vaccines granted emergency authorization by the FDA, and those seeking a shot should ask their facility which vaccines are available.
“We are excited to be able to offer COVID-19 vaccines to a larger group of people,” said Director Joseph Vaughn. “We’re going to do anything we can to help end this pandemic and I feel the SAVE LIVES Act is a big step toward that goal.”
Veterans who have an other-than dishonorable military discharge are eligible to get the shot. Additionally, their spouses and caregivers are eligible to be vaccinated as well and do not need to be accompanied by the veteran to the appointment. However, they should be able to provide the veteran's Social Security number as proof. Those spouses and caregivers also need to walk into their facility of choice and register with the Eligibility Department before getting an appointment. Any rescheduling should be done by calling (800) 706-9126.