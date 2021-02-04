Expected side effects of COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t keep people from getting second dose

However, doctors say those who don't experience side effects will still be protected from the virus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On April 7, everyone 16 years or older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.

As of Friday, about 18% of the state’s population are fully vaccinated, and many are finding the second dose of the vaccine can sometimes bring on uncomfortable side effects like fever, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, chills and nausea.

These side effects are normal, and they may seem intimidating, but doctors believe it shouldn't stop someone from getting the second dose.

These side effects can be different for everyone, and it is a sign your body is doing its job and building up a defense against the virus.

SECOND SHOTS: Who got their second shot and had side effects? What were they? What shot did you get? We want to hear from you! @wcnc pic.twitter.com/B5Na5uExux — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) April 2, 2021

“I was actually at my son's football game, and I was trying to fight off falling asleep! This was in 45-degree weather last night with 20 mph wind,” Bailey Tillery from Morganton said of their symptoms.

Everyone’s reaction is unique, and the side effects can vary.

“The second one was more sore, but I did not get the same lethargy,” Sam Swire said of their symptoms.

Younger people and women will more commonly experience stronger symptoms after the second shot.

“Some chills, some body aches. I had a low-grade fever for a few hours,” Jennifer Winningham said of their symptoms.

Doctors say those symptoms are a sign the vaccine is working.

“You've already had some antibodies built up, you get that booster shot and everything’s getting ramped up, and your body is getting nice and angry and starting to fight and that’s exactly what we want,” chief medical officer for StarMed Arin Piramzadian said.

But even if someone doesn’t have a reaction to the second shot, it doesn't mean they’re not protected.

“We almost have this desire to suffer a bit to prove it was working, and it was real, and there’s no evidence that having less expected effects means you have less immunity,” Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said.

Everyone has their own reason to get the shot.

“I’ve lost two good friends in the last six months to COVID-related issues, and I would take the shots 100 times over,” Tillery said.

And side effects or not, many say it's giving them a new sense of freedom.

“I get to see my dad for the first time since his birthday and get to hug him,” Winningham cheered.

Doctors say these expected effects can happen with any of the three different brands of shots. People who had COVID-19 are more likely to have intense side effects after the first dose.