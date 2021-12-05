Guilford, Randolph ready to administer vaccine for ages 12-15 in the next week

On Wednesday the CDC endorsed the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines for people ages 12-15.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — People between the ages of 12-15 will soon be able to receive a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Guilford and Randolph counties.

Guilford County Public Health announced it is ready to begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, May 14. Randolph County Public Health will begin giving the shot on Thursday, May 20.

The announcement comes after the CDC endorsed use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday. The shots will let kids safely attend camps this summer and help assure a more normal return to classrooms next school year, according to advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The newest CDC data shows far more COVID cases among children under 18 than seniors over 65 years old.

Experts say the best way to protect kids against COVID-19 is to get them vaccinated.

Pfizer’s adolescent trial tested its vaccine on more than 1,100 kids aged 12 to 15. Early results indicate none of them got COVID-19, making it 100 percent effective.