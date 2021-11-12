Davidson County Schools to require staff to be vaccinated or pay to get tested weekly for COVID-19

This is the first school district in the Triad we know of doing this.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Several Triad businesses are already implementing vaccine mandates, but now it is coming to at least one school district.

A memo was sent to Davidson County School staff with an update on their vaccination requirements.

Come next year, if staffers aren't vaccinated they must do COVID-19 testing weekly. Documentation is required no later than Dec. 5. If workers aren't vaccinated by Jan. 4, employees will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test weekly. Employees would also be responsible for any cost and would need to schedule their tests.

This is the first school district in the Triad we know of doing this. The district said this comes after the Biden Administration released new rules on the vaccine-or-test mandate.

Davidson County Schools is working to figure out how many employees are currently vaccinated.

Under this rule, businesses with 100 or more employees have until Jan. 4 to make sure workers are fully vaccinated or get tested once a week, plus wear a mask.

The memo to the district also said the mandate is in court, so delays could happen.

One Davidson County teacher said her biggest concern is the possible impact on staffing.

"What happens when we're back to no staff and we don't have subs," Davidson County Schools Teacher Ashlynn Odom said. "There are kids who don't have teachers, you know, what do you do when you don't have a teacher for 30 kids sitting in a classroom. It's hard."

The North Carolina Labor Commissioner, Josh Dobson, said the NC Department of Labor won't take action in regard to vaccine mandates while it's in court.

"I think it’s fundamentally unfair. We’ve asked so much of our nurses, firefighters, so many front-line workers to work through this pandemic and now we’re telling them if you don’t take this vaccine you could lose your job, that’s fundamentally unfair," Dobson said. "While this is in litigation, the North Carolina Department of Labor will take no action against an employer in this state. If it is ruled constitutional I will then make a decision on how we go forward in North Carolina, but as of now, while it’s in litigation the North Carolina Department of Labor will take no action in regard to vaccine mandates.”

Until a decision is made, businesses can still put the mandate in place.

"There is nothing preventing an employer to put this policy in place if they so choose," Dobson said. "In fact, some in North Carolina businesses have already done that but that's outside any government mandate. That's just a choice by the particular employer."

We asked other Triad school districts if they have a testing policy for unvaccinated teachers. Guilford, Rockingham, Davie, and Randolph Counties told us they don't require teachers to be tested weekly.