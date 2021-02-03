'Utter excitement' | From restaurant workers to pastors, Group 3 essential workers are thrilled to be given the green light for COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Roy Cooper announced the remaining essential workers in Group 3 will be eligible to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina continues to move through vaccination phases, as part of another group is learning more about when they'll be eligible to get their COVID-19 shot.

Starting Wednesday, March 3, Gov. Roy Cooper announced all frontline essential workers will be eligible to start receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations will be open to all people under Group 3, which includes grocery store workers, restaurant workers, first responders, farmworkers, and more.

Wes Wheeler, owner of Undercurrent in Downtown Greensboro, is ecstatic.

"It’s just utter excitement. I know I speak for myself and so many other people that work in hospitality who have been working since the beginning of the pandemic," he said.

The rest of Group 3 was initially supposed to become eligible on March 10.

Wheeler has an appointment scheduled through Walgreens on Wednesday. He said members of his staff are also scheduling their appointments and are looking forward to that extra layer of protection.

"The more people who get vaccines the more consumer confidence goes up and the sooner we can all start to get back to some sense of normalcy and making a little money in the hospitality business again and catering to all of our guests," said Wheeler.

Trying to keep a business afloat during economic instability and a pandemic has been tough, but he's also been worried about safety.

"It has been super stressful, It’s a weird adjustment when you go from food and beverage to safety and then food and beverage. When you’ve got loved ones that are older and you got loved clientele and you just want to make sure that you’re being as safe as possible," said Wheeler, "You know that you’re doing everything you can, but when you don’t have the protection of a vaccine, there’s still a little bit of uncertainty and it’s just so nice to get this ball rolling so that we can feel more protected and more certain than what we’re doing."

First responders like firefighters and law enforcement are also eligible in Group 3.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse King said he's looking forward to getting his shot when his time comes.

"I'll still follow the regular regulations, wearing a mask and social distancing, but having the vaccination would definitely help ease my mind a little bit," he said.

Deputy King said the pandemic has added an additional layer of stress to the job, but with the vaccine now rolling out, it'll help protect the officers and the community.

"I know that I as well as others at the agency are excited to receive the vaccine. We know that although it’s not mandatory, by us getting the vaccine, it'll have a trickle-down effect, not only with the members of the community that we interact with, but with the residence at our county jail, and it'll help us better take care of them as well," he said.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough released a statement about vaccine eligibility, saying, "We realize the importance of the vaccine and are very grateful for the opportunity to receive it. In this critical time in our society, my prayers are that all who wish to receive the vaccine have the opportunity to receive it."

High Point Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Matthew Truitt said they sent an optional survey out to officers asking if they'd get the vaccine.

Truitt said an overwhelming majority of those who responded to the survey said they'd get the shot.

"Now that the vaccinations are available that’s just one extra step and one extra layer in order to protect our officers that are out there on the street and being extremely active day in and day out," said Truitt.

Pastors and elected officials are also eligible in Group 3.

Amos Quick, a High Point pastor, and state representative said he'll be getting in line to get his shot soon.

"This is the way we come out of this pandemic it appears and I certainly as a faith leader and a community leader would encourage everyone who can to get your vaccine when it’s time," said Quick.

He said he wants to also serve as an example for anyone who feels uncertain.