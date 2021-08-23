Nurse fired over COVID vaccine mandate says FDA's Pfizer approval has not changed her mind about the shot

Jennifer Bridges lost her job over the COVID vaccine and says she still won't be getting the shot any time soon.

We wanted to see if the FDA's approval had changed the minds of those who don't want to get the shot.

“Absolutely not,” former Houston Methodist nurse Jennifer Bridges said. “And for a lot of reasons.”

Bridges is among the former Houston Methodist employees who filed state and federal lawsuits against the hospital system after they were told to pick between a vaccine and their jobs.

“What I question is if this is so safe and effective, everybody and their mother would be rushing to it,” Bridges said. “You would not have to pay people, bribe them, coerce them, threaten them to do it.”

The nurse said full FDA approval isn’t enough to convince the employees who were let go from the hospital to get a shot.