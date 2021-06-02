Forsyth County vaccine appointments fill shortly after opening Saturday

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County quickly filled new vaccination appointments on Saturday, a sign the COVID-19 vaccine is in as high demand as ever.
The Forsyth County Health Department created 900 new COVID-19 vaccination time slots for Feb. 11-13 on Saturday. Within the hour, those appointments were filled.
The vaccines will take place at the Fairgrounds’ Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ups will be accepted.
The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else, county health officials said.
As of Feb. 4, Forsyth County Public Health has administered 22,243 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 17,562 first doses and 4,681 second doses.