Gaston County honors COVID-19 victims on one-year anniversary

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County will hold a remembrance ceremony Thursday night to honor every person in the county who died of COVID-19.



The ceremony coincides with the one-year anniversary of the county's first reported COVID-19 case.



As of March 17, 2021, 406 people in Gaston County died from the virus.



One of the ceremony's featured speakers will be Donna Sutton, whose husband, Virgil Sutton, died of COVID-19 back in April 2020.



He was a beloved worker at Freightliner and an active member at Venture Church in Dallas.

Representatives from the county commissioners and the Department of Health and Human Services will also speak at the ceremony.

While Gaston County is still listed as "orange" in the state's color-coded alert system, which signifies "substantial community spread," county spokesperson Adam Gaub said local COVID-19 metrics are so low the county will likely be in the state's lowest alert tier, "yellow," by the end of the week.



"We don't want people to let their guard down," Gaub said. "But at the same time, we feel like that maybe the worst is behind us."