Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton to headline Novant Health’s Welcome Back Fest street festivals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health announced Friday that Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Anthony Hamilton will headline its Welcome Back Fest street festivals in Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem this summer.

“Anthony has been a champion for health and safety during the pandemic, first by collaborating with Novant Health last year to spread important messaging about how to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic and now as the headliner for Welcome Back Fest,” said Kati Everett, Novant Health’s chief communications officer. “Weare delighted to work with him again to celebrate how far we’ve come and the people who have helped get us to where we are.”

#NEW: @HamiltonAnthony will headline @NovantHealth Welcome Back Fests. The one is Charlotte is on July 24. The event is meant to support local businesses, honor healthcare heroes and celebrate the milestones reached with the help of community members. @wcnc — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) June 25, 2021

In addition to Hamilton, Novant Health said they are seeking local entertainers and food truck vendors to participate in the Welcome Back Fest street festivals this summer.

Entertainers of all backgrounds are invited to apply at https://www.welcomebackfest2021.com/entertainers/.

Food truck vendors are invited to apply at https://www.welcomebackfest2021.com/food-trucks/

Novant Health is looking for food trucks that represent different backgrounds and tastes and all are welcome to apply. Those who are selected to participate will be contacted with a contract and will also be paid a flat fee of $1,000 at the conclusion of the event.

The dates are as follows:

Saturday, July 24 in Charlotte, N.C.

Saturday, Aug. 7 in Wilmington, N.C.

Saturday, Aug. 21 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

