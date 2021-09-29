Guilford County students now have until Nov. 30 to receive TDAP, MCV immunizations

School leaders have extended the deadline for TDAP, MCV vaccinations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools students have until Nov. 30 to receive their TDAP, MCV immunizations.

Recently, North Carolina Executive Order 234 was issued extending, but not waiving, proof-of-immunization deadlines for schools across the state.

In prior years, students were required to show proof of immunization within the first 30 days of the first day of school. After those 30 days, students were excluded from school until proof is shown.

Seventh graders are required to have their Tetanus diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccination as well as their Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccination (MCV) prior to beginning school.

Starting last school year, 12th graders were required to have an MCV booster vaccination within the first 30 days of school.

According to school officials, these immunizations are required whether attending school in-person or by remote learning.

Parents are encouraged to secure an appointment as quickly as possible because appointments are filling up.