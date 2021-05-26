Guilford County Health continues community-based vaccine approach as it waits for mobile unit to come in

Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said supply chain delays have pushed arrival of the mobile vaccine unit back to next week.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As larger mass-vaccination sites close in the Triad, a more community-based approach is rolling out.

The FEMA-backed site at the Four Seasons Town Center will close Thursday. People who received a first dose shot at the mall within the last three weeks will get their second dose through the Guilford County Health Department at the Greensboro Coliseum.

In the meantime, the Guilford County Health Department is focusing on getting out into communities, which leaders say has been working well.

"It was very effective and any way that we can get an additional 10, 15, 20, 50 to 100 individuals vaccinated by getting the event closer into their neighborhood, into a building they feel comfortable with, with individuals they feel comfortable with is a win in our books," said Emergency Management Director Don Campbell.

The county is waiting on the arrival of its mobile vaccination unit, which will go into communities with vaccines and help get more shots into arms.

"The unit has not arrived yesterday as we expected. As we all know there have been major impacts to the supply chain and transportation industries across the pandemic so that has been one of the challenges we encountered this week. The transportation company supposed to bring the unit has had some delays," said Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann.

The idea behind the mobile unit is to get set up at places like churches, recreation centers, and places out in the community to make it easier for people to get access to the vaccine.

"People will go knock on doors, ask people if they have been vaccinated, if they have not been vaccinated then we'll get them to come out," Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston told WFMY News 2 back in April.

The Guilford County Health Department is also part of a pilot program being launched by NCDHHS, offering incentives to people who get their vaccines.

"This inventive program is going to be operating as a cash card. So, $25 dollar cash cards are going to be offered to individuals 18 and older that complete a first dose vaccination appointment or transport somebody an individual to their vaccine appointment," said Dr. Vann.

Vann is encouraging people to be mindful that different vaccination sites might have different dates of offering this incentive. Vann said the health department's partners spearheading the StarMed vaccination sites at the High Point University community center location and drive-thru vaccine site at East Green Drive have the cash card available this week.