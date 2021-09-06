'If you can't come to us, we're going to come to you' | Guilford County mobile vaccine unit wraps up first day on the road

Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston said the unit will help bring vaccines out into the community and reach those unable to get to vaccination sites.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The push to get vaccines out into the community is even more urgent now that more contagious COVID-19 variants are circulating. Guilford County leaders hope that the mobile vaccine unit, now out on the road, will help get more people vaccinated and stop the spread.

The Guilford County Health Department's first mobile vaccine unit hit the road Wednesday, starting its first day at the Greensboro Farmer's Market. The health department said it administered 14 first doses and two second doses, and are hopeful and excited for the future.

"Every vaccine administered is a step in the right direction for Guilford County. We know we are reaching residents that may not have had the opportunity to come to our larger sites. Being visible and accessible is one of our main goals," the health department said.

Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston said it's another step toward giving everyone a shot at protecting themselves, their family, and the community from the virus.

"We're trying to eliminate that excuse. We want to make sure no one has an excuse not to get the vaccination, so if you can't come to us, we're going to come to you," he said.

The county is expecting two other mobile units to come in soon. Alston said stocking units with all the equipment needed when they're out on the road takes time, but he hopes they come in within the next two months.

The health department said they're still planning additional locations and will make that information available as soon as it's confirmed. Alston said it's all part of a strategic approach.

"We know where our hotspots are so we're targeting those spots where we feel the people in that community have not gotten the vaccination, so we're strategically trying to assign our units to certain areas," said Alston.

The next clinic for the Guilford County Health Department's mobile vaccine unit will be Friday, July 16 at Colt's Apartments on 3909 Winter Garden Lane in Greensboro. The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The mobile unit will offer Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those attending the clinic should expect to sign in (no ID required), get their vaccine, wait 15 to 30 minutes for the observation period, and schedule a second dose appointment if they receive the Pfizer or Moderna shot.