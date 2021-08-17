Guilford County Schools partnering with nonprofit to offer COVID vaccine

IDs will not be required but those participating must be 12 or older, according to GCS officials.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Old North State Medical Society will host vaccine clinics at multiple Guilford County sites through the rest of this week starting Wednesday, according to school officials.

School officials said people can choose from the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. IDs will not be required but those participating must be 12 or older, according to GCS officials.

Students between the ages of 12 and 17 must have their parent or guardian sign a consent form and bring the completed form to the vaccine site.

Where can I go to get the vaccine and what time?

Andrews High – Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ragsdale High – Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grimsley High – Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Smith High – Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Northeast Guilford High – Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

