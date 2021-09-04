Triad health departments face challenges as some try to get 2nd vaccine dose at a different location from their first dose

Guilford, Forsyth, and Yadkin County health departments all say they've faced this issue to some degree and it's presenting challenges.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Triad health departments are recommending people go back to the same location they got their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes time to get their second dose shot.

Some people haven't been doing that, and it's causing challenges for some health departments.

Forsyth County posted to its Facebook page warning people of the problem.

"At this time, Forsyth County Department of Public Health is not able to schedule appointments for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine for people who received their first dose from another organization (for example, community pharmacies)," the post read.

Guilford County said it's having the same problem as Forsyth County.

"People going to commercial pharmacies for their first vaccine dose and are confused about the process in scheduling their second dose appointment. As a result, they are coming to us at the GC Division of Health to get their second vaccine which is creating challenges to our second dose inventory," the health department said in an email.

The health department said they're recommending people go to their original source for their second dose appointment, and that they're not routinely handling second doses for people who received their first dose elsewhere.

Yadkin County Director of Human Services Kimberly Irvine said they're on the opposite end of the problem.

"A lot of people are getting their first shots with us and they’re able to get their second shots in a lot of places more easily," said Irvine.

Irvine said that's leaving the health department with leftover second dose shots.

"What we’ve been doing is repurposing them for first doses or looking for other localities to accept the vaccinations that we have left," she said.