High Point YWCA helping improve vaccine access with door-to-door outreach

Vaccine connectors will start going door to door four days a week next month in the 27260 and 27262 zip codes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — About 26% of everyone in North Carolina- kids and adults- are vaccinated against coronavirus.



We're still a ways away from the 70 percent experts said need to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.



Roadblocks to reaching that number include people hesitant to get the vaccine... Or don't have access.

To fix that...a specialized team in high point is hitting the streets.

The YWCA has launched a pilot program to solve the problem by bringing people to neighborhood doorsteps.

What's called community COVID Connecters could show up at your door to offer information and help book vaccine appointments from the comfort of your own home.

“We just want to have representation from the community that will help relieve any apprehensions that might be around the vaccine,” said Heidi Majors, executive director of YWCA High Point. “ The volunteers will have been vaccinated and can talk about their experience.

The 6-month door-to-door pilot program is called VaxConnect.

This effort is in partnership with the city of High Point, Foundation, and Guilford County Health Department.



The health department is right now looking to hire and train three vax connectors.

“If someone is interested but feels they don't have the education or knowledge about the vaccine the health department,” Majors said. “Will provide enough training so they're comfortable enough talking about the vaccine in the community.”

Majora said the goal is to remove any barriers keeping folks from getting fully vaccinated. In May, community connectors will start to go door to door four days a week.

“We recognize there could be opportunities where folks will think this is a scam so they will have name tags that say YWCA they will have their shorts on and the vehicles will have the YWCA brand on it,” Majors said.

Those who live in the 27260 and 27262 zip codes which includes high point and the surrounding area-- can expect a knock on their door.

“It’s a focus of minorities and under served populations within those communities,” Majors said. “Some may not have technology or they may not have the transportation and we want to relieve as much as possible any barrier so someone who wants that shot can actually get that shot."

According to data from the state health department 7 in 10 people want to get vaccinated. Vax Connectors are just one knock from helping protect folks from the virus.



The YWCA knows some people may not open their doors so they're partnering with local churches and community centers for vaccine sign-ups.