Fernanda Vega lost her battle with COVID-19 last week. The mother of four and grandmother of 10 was her family's rock and was hesitant to get the vaccine.

PHOENIX — The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant variant as new cases are up 55% across the United States. Arizona State Public Health Director Dr. Cara Christ called this new wave of cases the "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

New cases are up in 46 states including Arizona which ranks third behind Washington D.C. and Oklahoma with a 114% rise in the seven-day average of new cases in just one week.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 97% of hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people and nearly all new coronavirus-related deaths are also unvaccinated.

“She was the foundation of our family,” said Tolleson resident Ysmael Vega who is mourning the loss of his wife Fernanda Vega, who died on July 13 from COVID-19 complications.

Ysmael also tested positive and is recovering from COVID-induced pneumonia.

“She always giving and always there for everybody,” said Vega.

The mother of four and grandmother of 10 worked as a healthcare professional on the frontlines of the pandemic but was hesitant to get the vaccine.

“All of a sudden this vaccine came out, not being FDA approved we were hesitant because we didn’t know the side effects. We are still young,” said Ysmael.

All three COVID vaccines in the U.S. have gone through safety and efficacy steps required by the Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization.

“We do not need to see another large spike in our communities of this disease when we have this tool available,” said Valleywise Health Chief Dr. Michael White.

“The best way to prevent getting the Delta variant or any variant is to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ.

In her blog, Dr. Cara Christ discussed spreading the word on the Delta variant and protecting Arizonans.

Vega has changed his mind and will get the vaccine.

“Now I’m going to go get the vaccine. My son is negative, he is going to get the vaccine. I changed my mind because being in the hospital, I don’t want to ever get this again," said Vega. "Now that we contracted it, it's a start but everybody has their own preferences."

Family and friends started a GoFundMe to help the family in their time of need.

Facts about the vaccine

People can not get COVID-19 from the vaccines themselves. The vaccines do not contain coronavirus.

Health experts waited for two months before asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to consider emergency use authorization to study any long-term side effects which health experts say almost always show up within two weeks of being vaccinated.

There is no evidence that suggests vaccines will cause infertility.

While choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal right, there are consequences and impacts not only yourself but loved ones and the rest of the world.

Unvaccinated people can still carry and spread the virus. Unvaccinated people can still allow the virus to replicate and cause variations such as the Delta variant.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Subscribe to the 12 News YouTube channel to receive notifications on the latest videos about the coronavirus vaccine and the developments on the distribution in the United States.