Bivalent Boosters: Where to get your 4th COVID shot

You can get the latest COVID-19 booster shot from multiple places in the Triad, including Walgreens and CVS.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizing the latest COVID-19 booster shot with an omicron component Aug. 31, you can now get the bivalent booster shot in the Triad.

Pfizer’s omicron vaccine has been authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna’s shot has been authorized for people 18 and older.

You can get the bivalent booster shot from multiple places in the Triad, including Walgreens and CVS. Novant Health is also offering the booster in its family medicine and pediatric clinics.

Those interested in the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster can schedule an appointment through their primary care provider.

The updated booster dose gives an immune response protective against the omicron variant.

Health officials said in order to get the bivalent booster, you must have received your primary series of the COVID vaccine.

Novant Health

If you are a patient with Novant Health contact your primary care provider or your pediatric provider and check if they have the booster shot, then schedule from there. Not a patient with Novant Health-don't worry you can still make an appointment to get your shot.

Cone Health

Cone Health is working to switch over to the bivalent booster and will have more information available on their website.

CVS

To schedule your booster shot at CVS you can visit their site here and fill out your personal information as the system prompts you. It also allow you to schedule an appointment as a single appointment or a group of up to four for the family.

Walgreens

Visit their site here to make an appointment for your booster shot. It will ask you to select where you would like to receive your shot and then the site will prompt you to fill out your information.

Vaccines.gov

Yes. Vaccines.gov helps you find different stores in your area where the shot is available. Just put in your zip code, select the type of shot you need, and it will show you a list of stores. Click on the store and book your appointment from there.

Alamance County Health Department

Alamance County Health Department is also offering the bivalent shot. Appointments are available Mondays and Fridays.

