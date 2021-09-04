x
Guilford County opens 8,000 vaccine appointments for those 16 and older

8,000 first-dose appointments are available. Call 336-641-7944 to schedule your shot.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available to anyone 16 and older through the Guilford County Health Department.

The county announced 8,000 new appointments opened online and by phone on Friday. The appointments are for first shots only. The county isn’t taking walk-ins just yet, so you’ll need to go online or call to get an appointment.

Guilford County is booking the appointments at the following locations:

The Greensboro Coliseum

  • April 13: Administering Pfizer
  • April 15-17: Administering Pfizer
  • April 19: Administering Moderna (not available for ages 16-17)

Mount Zion Baptist Church

  • April 15-16: Administering Pfizer

