NCDHHS to begin allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on the percentage of residents in a county not yet vaccinated

NCDHHS said the shift in allocation procedures comes in an effort to provide vaccine in areas where it's needed most.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The state health department is shifting the method used to determine the number of COVID-19 vaccines each area in North Carolina gets, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS said 97% of total first doses will go to baseline allocation, but the amount for providers will be determined based on the percentage of residents in a county that hasn't been vaccinated yet.

This is a change from the previous method, where allocation numbers were based on county population.

NCDHHS said the new method will help provide vaccine across the state in areas where it's needed most and to help ensure access to those that haven't been vaccinated yet.

While vaccine supply and the number of people fully vaccinated slowly increases, the state said demand still far outweighs supply.

NCDHHS said this new approach will help the state best address where North Carolina is in the vaccination effort and continue forward with speed and equity.

The state said the other 3% of first doses will still be set aside for long-term care settings, state facilities, and community vaccination events. The state said community vaccination events will be geographically spread throughout the state.

NCDHHS said the process to determine where to hold community vaccination events is still based on equity, operational readiness and speed, and community partnerships.

The state said over the past several weeks the federal government has prioritized getting the vaccine to the state in several different ways, including programs like the federal retail pharmacy partnership and allocations to federally qualified health centers.