Bill would require NC children to get parent OK for COVID-19 vaccine

In North Carolina, minors are not required to get parental permission for vaccinations and no consent forms are necessary. A new bill could change that.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina children would need parental permission before they could receive COVID-19 vaccines approved by federal regulators for emergency use in legislation that advanced through a Senate committee on Wednesday.

The parent or guardian requirement is contained in a bill approved by the Senate Health Care committee that also would expand the types of medications immunizing pharmacists can administer.

The permission is designed to address concerns by some parents and legislators that young people could get a new COVID-19 immunization on their own while it is still authorized for emergency use, said Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Harnett.

Currently, only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available to children from 12 to 17. North Carolina law currently allows these children to make the decision on their own, “if they show the decisional capacity to do so," according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

