3 NC counties open COVID-19 vaccines to all groups

With North Carolina in Group 4 vaccinations, some counties are speeding things up by offering the shot to everyone.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three North Carolina counties have gotten a head start on the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout by opening appointments for everyone.

If you don't yet qualify for the vaccine based on North Carolina's criteria, there are options. If you're willing to travel, that is.

Craven and Greene counties in eastern North Carolina are among those doing so. In Craven County, the only requirement is patients must be at least 18 years old to receive the vaccination. In Greene County, vaccinations are now available for all members of all vaccine groups.

Rockingham County, which is about two hours northeast of Charlotte in central North Carolina, has also opened vaccinations for anyone age 16 and older.

North Carolina is currently in Group 4 vaccinations. This group includes any person with certain pre-existing health conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease and obesity. The second half of Group 4, which is scheduled to begin April 7, includes front-line workers not in Group 3.