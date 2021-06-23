How will NC vaccine lottery winners be contacted?

The first of four $1 million cash drawings is Wednesday, June 23.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Who wants to be a millionaire? If you've been vaccinated in North Carolina, you've got that chance.

Four adults who've gotten at least one COVID-19 shot will win $1 million each in the state's vaccine lottery. Four kids between the ages of 12 and 17 will win $125,000 each to put toward college. Winners will be announced on the SummerVaxCash.com website.

The first of four drawings will happen Wednesday, June 23. Here's everything you need to know about the vaccine lottery.

WHEN ARE THE DRAWINGS?

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

HOW DO I ENTER?

If you've already been vaccinated and your information is in North Carolina's COVID Vaccine Management System, you automatically get one entry per drawing. Those who got vaccinated on or after June 10 (when the lottery was announced) will receive two entries. A record of at least one dose of the vaccine must be documented by a vaccine provider by midnight on the Sunday prior to the drawing.

HOW DOES THE DRAWING WORK?

NCDHHS will conduct a random number generator drawing, according to a report from WCNC. NCDHHS will then determine the individual that corresponds to the number that is drawn.

Audio and visual recordings of the random number generator drawing will be made available. However, NCDHHS said they must then go through a lengthy process of verifying that the person meets the eligibility requirements for the drawing, and then contact the person to get their consent to receive funds and release their identity. This may take several days. No identifying details will be revealed before then.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College drawings will use federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund the program. The drawings will be supported by the North Carolina State Lottery Director. The scholarship funds will be managed by the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority.

AM I ELIGIBLE TO WIN?

To be eligible, you must:

Live in North Carolina. U.S. citizenship is not required.

A person is a North Carolina Resident if, at the time of the vaccination, he or she lives in North Carolina. This includes people living in North Carolina homes, rental units or rooms, vacation housing, dormitories, migrant worker camps, congregate living facilities, and military bases. This also includes homeless people in North Carolina and people using vehicles in North Carolina as homes. People who traveled to North Carolina from other states or countries for the purpose of being vaccinated are not eligible.

Be 12 or older.

Have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a site located in the state of North Carolina.

DHHS is not able to access data for people who were vaccinated at locations operated by the Department of Defense. Therefore, these persons are ineligible for the drawing.

In addition, the governor, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, NCDHHS employees and contractors with access to CVMS data, drawing program designers, 529 account managers, and immediate family of excluded individuals are not eligible to win. The full list can be found in official rules.

HOW WILL WINNERS BE CONTACTED?

Winners will be called by a representative from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Winners may also be emailed. They will have 48 hours to accept their prize.