North Carolina to get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Wednesday

More than 80,000 doses are expected to arrive in the state this week, beginning on Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has another tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to protect against virus-related hospitalization and death.

The federal government authorized the distribution of Johnson & Johnson’s (Janssen) one-shot vaccine and more than 80,000 doses are expected to arrive in the state this week, beginning on Wednesday.



“A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

Mecklenburg County said they are expected to receive 10,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

"Having a 3rd safe and effective vaccine will help vaccinate people more quickly & help provide equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations," the county tweeted.

Like the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines currently in use, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against virus-related hospitalization and death. There are possible temporary reactions, such as a sore arm, fever, headache or feeling tired and achy for a day or two. All of the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized were built upon decades of previous work on similar vaccines.

This increased supply will help to ensure equitable distribution and access to COVID-19 vaccines in every community in the state. The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a single-dose shot and does not require extreme cold storage. As a result, it can be more easily shipped, stored and administered, factors that will help to increase the number of vaccination sites and make them more accessible.



“COVID-19 vaccines and the continued use of the 3 Ws are the most effective ways to help North Carolina stop the spread of COVID-19, get us back in control of our lives and back to the people and places we love,” said Secretary Cohen.

Visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov for accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccines. To slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, continue to practice the 3 Ws - wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands.