North Carolina to give $25 cash cards as incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine

Select vaccine sites in Guilford and Rockingham counties will offer $25 summer cash cards to those getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

North Carolina health officials have found a new way to motivate more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine: cash cards.

From May 26 through June 8, select vaccine sites in Guilford and Rockingham counties will give people a $25 cash card for getting their first dose of the vaccine. People who drive patients to receive their first shot will also receive the $25 gift card. The promotion is also running in Mecklenburg and Rowan counties.

"Vaccines are the key to emerging from this pandemic and we must continue to do all that we can to get shots into arms," Gov. Roy Cooper said. "I greatly appreciate the innovative work being done to encourage more people to get vaccinated."

For people who drive others to their vaccination appointment, it's not just a one-time bonus. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there is no limit on the number of times someone can drive people to a vaccination appointment; however, a driver will only receive one card per visit.

According to the latest DHHS data, 52.2% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 47.4% of adults are considered fully vaccinated. So far, the state has seen 12,958 deaths related to the virus.