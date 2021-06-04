Cooper to update NC COVID-19 status ahead of Group 5 vaccinations

Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the COVID-19 task force will update North Carolina's transition to Group 5 vaccinations for adults 16 and older that starts April 7.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One day before North Carolina opens its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults 16 and older, Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the state's COVID-19 task force will provide an update on the rollout Tuesday.

On Wednesday, April 7, North Carolina will allow any person age 16 and older, regardless of medical conditions or living situation, to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination as part of the Group 5 rollout. As of Monday, North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services said 25% of the state's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 38% is at least partially vaccinated.

On Tuesday, DHHS announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded the state with over $94 million for COVID-19 vaccination programs to help vaccinate population groups that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. In total the CDC awarded $3 billion to 64 local jurisdictions nationwide to create greater vaccine accessibility.

“I’m grateful for North Carolinians who are taking this seriously and getting the shot when it’s their time and I’m encouraged that North Carolina will be able to open eligibility to all adults well ahead of the President’s May 1 goal,” Cooper said last month.

An official with the White House said President Joe Biden will move the deadline for all Americans to be eligible for the vaccine to April 19, nearly two weeks ahead of the original May 1 deadline.

Demand for the shot has outpaced supply to this point but health care providers in the Charlotte area are expecting more vaccines soon.

"We have been working around the clock to prepare for the day we can offer vaccination appointments to everyone who wants one," Novant Health Dr. David Priest said.

Local pharmacies and grocery stores, including Publix, Walgreens, Harris Teeter and CVS, as well as health care providers Atrium Health and Novant Health will be also taking appointments.