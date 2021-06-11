NC vaccine lottery: Answering your top questions

If you got the COVID-19 shot before June 10, you'll receive one entry for the cash prize drawings.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is offering big bucks for you to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The state launched a vaccine lottery drawing on Thursday. Four $1 million cash prize drawings are up for grabs for adults 18 and older, as well as four $125,000 scholarship prizes for kids and teens ages 12-17. We're answering some of your top questions.

What if I've already been vaccinated? Can I still win?

Yes. If you got the COVID-19 shot before the promotion started, you are still eligible and will be automatically entered into the drawing. Those who got vaccinated before June 10 will receive one entry. Those who got vaccinated on or after June 10 will receive two entries.

What if I don't live in North Carolina, but I was vaccinated there?

You aren't eligible for the drawing. Only North Carolina residents will be entered. Even if you live in a different state, but travel to work in North Carolina - that doesn't count either. Click here to see more on how the promotion defines who is a North Carolina resident.

What if I live in North Carolina, but got vaccinated in another state?

You won't be eligible for the prizes. According to the promotion rules, you must have gotten the shot at a vaccination site in the state of North Carolina.

We also took this question to the NCDHHS. Here's what a spokesperson emailed us back:

"Anyone who is a North Carolina resident, and received either their first dose or a single-dose vaccine in the State of North Carolina, and is not subject to other exclusions may participate," a state health department spokesperson wrote in an email to WFMY News 2.

When are the drawings?