'I would go get them the two shots' | Triad doctor weighs in on Pfizer trials kids under 5

A Triad infectious disease expert said overall the vaccine protects children, but the youngest kids didn't show as strong of an immune response as others.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Children under the age of five are one step closer to getting protection from COVID-19 after Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency use of its vaccine for toddlers and babies.

The request from Pfizer came last week and a Triad doctor is weighing in on what we know about the trials for children six months to 5-years-old.

"Well, it’s a mixed answer. Those over the age of roughly 2 to 3 did pretty well. They responded the same way that older kids do and the same way that adults do," said Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Christopher Ohl.

Dr. Ohl said kids under that age had a weaker immune response.

"The antibody response to the two-shot series in the youngest kids wasn’t as high as what we would’ve hoped as it was for the older kids but there was absolutely no safety concern at all. There weren’t any more adverse reactions, in fact, the kids tolerated it very well. Better than adults," said Ohl.

Ohl said we already know with the mRNA vaccines, a third dose is needed for most people and helps really bring immunity up. Ohl said a third shot trial is planned for kids six months and up.

"They thought that there would probably be a benefit to those children for getting them vaccinated with the two-shot series while waiting for the third shot data because most of us are pretty confident the third shot will bring them up to where the rest of us are," said Ohl.

Dr. Ohl said parents should get their kids vaccinated when that approval comes through.

"If I had a two year old or one year old I would go get them the two shots," he said.

When the shot becomes available depends on how long it takes the FDA to fully review and decide on the data. Ohl said it could take several weeks.

"Some say it could be by the end of February. I think that might be a little optimistic. I'd say sometime around March, St. Patrick’s Day timeframe," he said.

Rolling out the vaccine to providers will be different from previous age groups. Dr. Ohl said very young children can't be vaccinated at pharmacies in North Carolina.