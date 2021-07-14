We have winners! Second round vaccine lottery winners to be announced Thursday

It's been a week since the second vaccine lottery drawing, but we'll soon know who the winners are.

RALEIGH, N.C. — It's been a week since the second North Carolina vaccine lottery drawing happened, and we'll soon know who the winners are.

NCDHHS will announce the winners of the $1 million prize and the $125,000 college scholarship on Thursday at 3 p.m.

We'll bring you the announcement live in this story.

The third vaccine lottery drawing will happen on Wednesday, July 21. Those who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into the drawing. If you got the shot after Gov. Roy Cooper announced the lottery, you'll be entered twice.

You must be 18 or older to be eligible for the $1 million prize. Teenagers ages 12-17 years old who've had the shot are entered into the scholarship drawing.