Hundreds of teens vaccinated in Triad after one week of eligibility while adult age groups progress more slowly

Wake Forest Baptist Health infectious disease expert Dr. Christopher Ohl said rural counties have a lower vaccination rate than urban areas.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hundreds of Triad teens have been vaccinated over the last week since the FDA and CDC gave the group the green light to get Pfizer's vaccine.

Healthcare providers and health departments have also partnered with school systems across the area to help bring vaccines to schools and the communities around them.

"Vaccinations 12-15 opened up last week and it was a pretty successful launch for them," said Wake Forest Baptist Health Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Christipher Ohl.

The Forsyth County Health Department partnered with the Winston Salem Forsyth County Schools system this week to hold vaccine clinics at a few schools in the community.

"Wake Forest Baptist Health had an event last weekend at Winston-Salem State and we did 700 first doses with that mostly for 12-15-year-olds," said Ohl.

Cone Health said it vaccinated 400 teenagers in the 12-15-year-old age group since they became eligible last week, not including high school clinics.

The Guilford County Health Department said it's vaccinated 313 teenagers in the 12-15 age group since last week.

But the disparity between urban and rural communities can be seen in the numbers. Dr. Ohl said vaccination numbers in more highly populated areas like Guilford and Forsyth Counties are higher than more rural areas like Randolph County.

The health directors in rural communities are taking steps to try and help get those vaccine numbers up.

Rockingham County Health Director Trey Wright said they've been handing out door hangers and postcards with vaccine information, along with cards for businesses to give customers with take-out orders.

Randolph County Health Director Susan Hayes said vaccinations have been slow, but they've been looking into educational opportunities to answer questions the community has.

The FEMA-backed mass vaccine site at the Four Seasons Town Centre is heading into its last week in Greensboro. The site is set to wrap up operations on May 27.