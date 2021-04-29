Triad county leaders look to mobile vaccination units as new approach to getting more shots in arms

Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston said while they're still working out details, they plan to have mobile units to give out shots starting sometime in May.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Several Triad vaccine providers are looking to making the vaccine more accessible and easy to get to by rolling out mobile vaccination units.

Guilford County is still working on finalizing plans for its mobile unit vaccinations, but County Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston said the mobile units will be a crucial part of getting more shots in arms.

"Being able to go into the neighborhood, be able to knock on the doors, schedule a time where we would be at the neighborhood. Let people know a week in advance when we’re going to be there. That way they can come out to the mobile unit and get their shots," said Alston.

Alston said three mobile units are coming to the county. He expects the first one to arrive around May 15.

Alston said the idea behind the mobile unit is to get set up at places like churches, recreation centers, and places out in the community to make it easier for people to get access to the vaccine.

"People will go knock on doors, ask people if they have been vaccinated, if they have not been vaccinated then we'll get them to come out," said Alston.

Randolph County Health Director Susan Hayes said they're looking at a similar idea.

"It would be great if we could take vaccine to those folks rather than those folks coming to us," said Hayes.

Hayes said the health department is also looking at more outreach opportunities with leaders in the community.

"We're hoping to pull from some of our community representatives maybe that have gotten vaccines maybe that people recognize," she said.

As counties work to finalize the details, they hope when it's all rolled out, it helps answer more questions people have and make them more comfortable with the process.

"It's gonna take more boots on the ground more folk supporting this and helping others feel more confident and answering those concerns that people have and making sure we can get them in and get them vaccinated," said Hayes.