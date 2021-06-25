LIST | Triad vaccine clinics offering $25 cash cards

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every eligible North Carolinian who gets their COVID-19 vaccine in-state gets entered into the vaccination lottery, either a shot at $1 million, or $125 thousand to go toward post-secondary education.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also has a program that guarantees a payday for adults getting their shot.
The NCDHHS is giving a $25 Summer Card to anyone 18 and older who gets vaccinated, or who drives someone to get vaccinated at a participating clinic.
TRIAD LOCATIONS OFFERING A $25 CASH CARD
ALAMANCE COUNTY: Cone Health clinic at 2401 Eric Lane, Burlington NC 27215
- June 25-26, July 2-3, 6, 9-10, 13, 16-17, 20, 23-24, 27, 30-31
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walk-ins accepted, or register here
FORSYTH COUNTY: Union Baptist Church clinic at 1200 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
- June 25, 28, 29
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walk-ins accepted, or register here
GUILFORD COUNTY: Christ Cathedral of the Triad clinic at 4401 Alliance Church Rd #7210, Greensboro NC 27406
- June 27
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walk-ins accepted or call 336-544-0660
Cone Health Clinic at 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro NC 27403
- June 26, 28, July 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walk-ins accepted, or register here
Cone Health clinic at 200 N Benbow Rd, Greensboro NC 27401
- June 29. July 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walk-ins accepted, or register here
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY: Gill's Inn and Suites clinic at 2100 Barnes St. Reidsville, NC 27320
- June 26
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Walk-ins accepted
Freedom Park clinic at 121 N Edgewood Rd, Eden, NC 27288
- July 10
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Walk-ins accepted